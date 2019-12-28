Crews battle fire, smoke at vacant three-story building in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews battled a fire at a vacant three-story building in Albany Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of black smoke coming from a structure at Alexander and Clinton Streets, an Albany Fire dispatcher said.

Upon arrival crews found smoke coming from all three floors of the structure. The dispatcher said the main challenge in putting out the fire was having access to the building since it was vacant.

He said as of 1:30 p.m. everything was under control. There were no reports of anyone inside the building or any injuries.

