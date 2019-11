ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters battled a structure fire in the Warehouse District Sunday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at about 7:30 a.m. Heavy black smoke and flames were visible from the warehouse building at 27 Thacher Street which is listed as the site of Technical Welding Fabricators, a local steel fabrication and welding repair warehouse online.

There were no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story and NEWS10 will continue to update as new details are released.