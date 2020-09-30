Crews battle fire at Schoharie County school bus garage

Posted:

GILBOA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews from multiple departments are battling a blaze at the Gilboa-Conesville Central School District’s bus garage. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies are on scene. The District said at this time, food deliveries have been postponed as a result, until further notice.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

