Crews battle Claverack brush fire, cabin destroyed

CLAVERACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Seven fire crews are battling a fire in Claverack which started in a log cabin and eventually spread into the brush and threatened another property. Officials on scene say both a propane tank and live ammunition exploded at the cabin, which was a total loss.

Firefighters initially responded to the call shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday and were still working to extinguish the fire at 11:20 p.m.. The subsequent brush fire came within 40 yards of another property at one point, but was eventually contained before more damage was done.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

The origin of the fire is unknown at this time.

