Creepiest locations, haunted houses around NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a good scare, here are some of the creepiest and spookiest places around New York.

For more information on these locations, visit I ♥ New York and Haunted History Trail of New York State.

Rolling Hills Asylum

Location: East Bethany, N.Y.
Credit: ©Antiquity Echos

Saranac Laboratory Museum

Location: Saranac Lake, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Bannerman Castle

Location: Fishkill, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Sleepy Hollow Cemetery

Location: Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Mount Hope Cemetery

Location: Rochester, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Mayor Blais Park

Location: Beach Road in Lake George, N.Y.
Getty Images

Laurel Grove Cemetery

Location: Port Jervis, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Barkeaters Chocolates

Location: North Creek, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Forest Lawn Cemetery

Location: Buffalo, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Batcheller Mansion Inn

Location: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Fort William Henry

Location: Lake George, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Lake View Cemetery

Location: Jamestown, N.Y.
Credit: I ❤ NY

Yaddo Garden

Location: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Glen Sanders Mansion Inn

Location: Scotia, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

NY State Capitol

Location: Albany, N.Y.

Knox Mansion

Location: Johnstown, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Canfield Casino & Congress Park

Location: Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

UFO Capital of the East Coast

Location: Pine Bush, N.Y.
Getty Images

Vanderbilt House Hotel & Restaurant

Location: Philmont, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

Wing’s Castle

Location: Millbrook, N.Y.
Credit: Amity Photos

