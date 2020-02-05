Credit score high’s and low’s, see where your city ranks

(NEWS10) — With tax season ahead, people are focusing on their finances when it comes to spending, income, and debt.

The personal finance website WalletHub looked at one factor many often overlook, credit score, and analyzed the credit scores of residents in over 2,500 cities across the country to figure out which ones have the highest and lowest scores.

Here is a list of the top 20 cities with the highest and lowest credit scores around the country:

Cities in the Top Percentile (Credit Score) Cities in the Bottom Percentile (Credit Score) The Villages, FL (806) Cordele, GA (588) Sun City West, AZ (789) Riverdale, GA (588) Sun City Center, FL (783) Newark, NJ (587) Green Valley, AZ (783) College Park, GA (585) Los Altos, CA (782) Opa-locka, FL (583) Saratoga, CA (781) Union City, GA (582) Estero, FL (781) Petersburg, VA (580) Laguna Woods, CA (781) Pontiac, MI (580) Leawood, KS (780) Forest Park, GA (577) Lexington, MA (779) New Brunswick, NJ (577) Pittsford, NY (779) East Orange, NJ (576) Lafayette, CA (778) West Memphis, AR (573) Potomac, MD (776) East Chicago, IN (571) Winchester, MA (776) Harvey, IL (566) Sammamish, WA (776) Inkster, MI (561) Oro Valley, AZ (775) Gary, IN (559) San Carlos, CA (775) Detroit, MI (555) Cupertino, CA (775) Chester, PA (552) Needham, MA (774) East St. Louis, IL (552) Colleyville, TX (774) Camden, NJ (552)

For the full report click here to see how your city stacks up.

