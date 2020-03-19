Credit card companies want customers affected financially by COVID-19 to contact them for solutions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Thursday Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he was waiving credit card fees for New Yorkers but help may be available from individual credit card companies too.

News10 ABC checked the website of some larger credit card companies and listed the resources below. Bankrate and Business Insider have additional resources customers may find helpful as well.

Although, it doesn’t say on the company’s website, Bankrate says Capital One is allowing some customers experiencing financial problems because of COVID-19, to skip payments.

Barclays

The credit card company says on their website they are making efforts to help their customers affected by the coronavirus. They are asking those financially affected by the virus to contact them.

Capital One

The company is encouraging people experiencing financial difficulties related to the coronavirus to contact them.

Chase

“With many of us staying closer to home, I encourage you to use tools on the Chase Mobile app and chase.com whenever possible. If you need help because of COVID-19, please reach out to us,” said Chase CEO of Consumer Banking, Thasunda Brown Duckett.

The company’s website said customers should call the number on the back of their card.

Citi

The company said on it’s website they are encouraging customers financially struggling due to the coronavirus to contact them for credit line increases and collection forbearance.

Synchrony

“We are also aware that some of our customers may experience financial hardship as a result of COVID-19. If you are impacted, please contact us to discuss how we can help,” the company says on it’s website.

Wells Fargo

“Wells Fargo is committed to helping customers experiencing hardships, including from COVID-19. If you’re in need of assistance, visit our Customer Service page, which also includes our contact information,” it says on the company’s website.