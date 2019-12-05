Creating new traditions at Zach’s Winterland Emporium

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For Zach Collins, it all started by selling handmade wreaths.

“My father-in-law talked to me and my wife into selling a bunch of wreaths and we sold out the first year,” Owner of Zach’s Winterland Emporium said. “Went to New York City on a trip and the next year he said ‘I think you should get into selling Christmas trees’”

It’s located in Ravena and has only been around for six years, but it’s already become a tradition for many.

“Getting a Christmas tree is all about tradition and I wanted to establish a tradition with a lot of families. Have them come here so they can remember why they get their Christmas tree every year and where to go every year,” Collins said.

Exuberant as ever, Collins knows it’s about having fun while taking care of business. They give the tree’s a fresh cut and put it through the baler while you’re there; and while the tree is the main attraction, it just opens the door to creativity.

“It’s all about the add-ons. You can sell Christmas trees but you can always find more to do,” Collins said. “We have wreaths, grave blankets, door swag and ornaments. Everybody comes together, saying, ‘I have this for you, I have that for you’ and it’s just more add-ons.”

Zach’s Winterland Emporium is 898 State Route 143 in Ravena.