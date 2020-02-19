Creating animal abuse registries nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA. (NEW10) — In an effort to combat animal abuse, a German Shepard rescue group in the San Francisco Bay area is now calling on California to create a state registry of animal abusers, similar to a sex offender registry.

An animal abuser registry would list individuals convicted of felony animal abuse or who committed certain violent offenses against animals.

Now, while multiple counties across New York State have passed their own animal abuse registries, New York State does not have an official state-wide animal abuse registry. Tennessee is the only U.S. state with an official registry.

Many argue registries such as this would be good. However, the costs to maintain and institute them can be high.