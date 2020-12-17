Create a memorable snow day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Most schools in the Capital Region took the opportunity to provide students with a snow day in light of the first major snowstorm of the 2020-2021 school year. The storm is on track to be one of the biggest of all time.

Ballston Spa and the Green Island Union-Free School District (UFSD) were two of many districts that decided to celebrate the sanctity of the first snowstorm by canceling school, including remote learning.

Superintendent Ken Slentz’s message to his school community was simple, “Please take this time to refold your pajamas and put your spoons back in the silverware drawer.” On its Facebook page, the Green Island UFSD asked for pictures of students playing in the snow.

NEWS10 scoured the internet for ways to make this and other snow days memorable for families.

Make homemade hot chocolate

This homemade hot chocolate on Spendwithpennies.com is made with five ingredients: milk, heavy cream, sugar, semi-sweet chocolate, and vanilla extract. Using Nutella is a good alternative to chocolate. An easy Nutella hot chocolate recipe can be found on Celebratingsweets.com.

Build the perfect snow person

Mathematician James Hind from the Nottingham Trent University used algebra to create a diagram of “perfect” snowman dimensions. The snowman should be 5.3 feet tall, be made of three balls 31.4, 19.6, and 11.8 inches in diameter, and have a carrot nose that is 1.6 inches long. The diagram can be found on the USA Today website. Don’t have everything to make a “perfect” snowman? Have fun making a diagram using stuff around the house to create your own.

Play a game

Video gaming consoles can provide hours of enjoyment for both kids and parents. Games like Minecraft also promote science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts. But, there are plenty of games that don’t require electronics. Playworks.org has a list of games like Panagrams and Battleships that can be played using only a pencil and paper.

Design holiday wrapping paper or other paper craft

Recycle last year’s holiday wrapping paper by decorating the blank side. To give this year’s presents a unique look use markers, rubber stamps, bingo stampers, paint, or another medium. For easy paper crafts, visit the36thavenue.com.

Watch a holiday movie

Netflix has a healthy selection of holiday movies available for subscribers that includes these favorites: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; White Christmas; Fireplace for your home; Hop and Dreamworks Trolls Holiday Special. Netflix has a selection of movies and shows that non-subscribers can watch for free.