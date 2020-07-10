Craving fair food this summer?

CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)–All spring I’ve driven past Taste of the Fair, just over the board in Columbia County. Friday, I stopped in and talked with Kirsten Ellingson, who runs the Taste of the Fair with her father, Scott Gumienny.

Just across the border from Dutchess County is Taste of the Fair.

Ellingson says with no fairs this summer; her dad was looking for a way to open up. A friend offered up part of his property to put the food trailer on.

Fair food right off of Rt. 9G in Clermont, N.Y.

If you want that fair flavor, then this is the place to stop at. Seating is now offered with the lessening of restaurant restrictions as counties start to open up. You can call ahead at (914) 388-3730 or show up and place your order for a Philly Cheesesteak and a glass of lemonade.

LATEST STORIES