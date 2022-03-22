MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A box truck going southbound on Route 9 in Malta ran off the road hitting a telephone poll Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. causing a power outage affecting 1,698 National Grid customers. The accident happened in front of the Malta Town Hall.

No one was injured in the accident, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office but it snarled traffic in both directions as the Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews, and National Grid worked on the scene. National Grid estimates power will be restored by approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

With power being out in the area, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office took the opportunity to remind people to treat four-way intersections as if there was a stop sign there on Facebook.

“PLEASE REMEMBER the rule for when traffic lights are out is you must come to a complete stop at intersections or roadways where the traffic lights are not on. You must treat the light as a stop sign. If it is a four-way intersection, you must treat it as a four-way stop,” they said.

No other information about the accident was available. NEWS10 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.