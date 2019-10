COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An early morning crash on Route 9 at Route 155 is affecting traffic.

According to Colonie Dispatch a person was initially reported to be trapped in their vehicle but was able to get out.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Traffic is down to one lane in the area. There is no time frame for when traffic will resume back to normal.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

