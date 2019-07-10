Passenger thrown from motorcycle, killed after hitting deer in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman riding as a passenger on a motorcycle was killed Tuesday night when the motorcycle hit a deer on Clay Hill Road in the Town of Hoosick.

New York State Police say Kirk Vonhaggin, 55, of Hoosick Falls was riding northeast on Clay Hill Road Tuesday around 8:22 p.m. when he hit a deer. Both Vonhaggin and his passenger, Mary Eddy, 66, also of Hoosick Falls, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Vonhaggin was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Eddy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene including a crew from the West Hoosick Fire Department. Crews remained at the scene until around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NYSP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.