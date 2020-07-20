Crash closes Northway, sends Trooper to hospital

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A crash shut down the Northway headed south near the Twin Bridges on Monday. Trooper Kerra Burns says a Trooper Cruiser was struck from behind during a traffic stop. The Trooper has been transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Currently, the left and center lanes of I-87 southbound are now open. The right lane remains closed. State Police continue to investigate the crash. NEWS10 ABC will provide more information as it becomes available.

