Crandall Public Library to start reopening process with curbside pickup

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The windows have been dark and the shelves untouched at Crandall Public Library during the COVID-19 pandemic. While that may continue for some time, the library announced this week that they will begin curbside book pickup next month.

Library Director Kathleen U. Naftaly announced in a release that the state was allowing them and other libraries to act as retail establishments in the form of pickup offering. The library will be offering curbside book pickup starting on June 22.

The wait for the reopening comes down to a few factors, including items out already. Crandall Public Library is coordinating with Saratoga Springs Public Library and Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, all part of the SALS/MVLS systems, to keep things in balance. Crandall currently has nearly 25,000 items out on loan between their own customers and networking with those other libraries, and so exterior dropoff slots will be open again on June 8.

Starting then, library staff will return to work, cleaning and disinfecting the building and quarantining all books and other items that come back to them.

Further updates on how curbside pickup will operate will come as soon as they are made available.

