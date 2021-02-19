Crandall Public Library resumes pop-in library days

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After calling things off due to rising COVID-19 case numbers, Crandall Public Library is once again resuming pop-in-library hours on certain days, starting next week.

The pop-in library consolidates materials and services to the new materials room, located on the library’s Glen Street entrance. In addition to new items, some items from other parts of the library are also available, including DVDs and items from the children and teen sections. Patrons can also request items from elsewhere in the library.

The first pop-in day is next Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pop-in sessions also feature copier and fax machine use and computer and printer access.

The library also continues to offer curbside pickup, availible Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.