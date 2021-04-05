Crandall Public Library expanding browsing options this week

Work continues to rearrange materials to let patrons back in at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Crandall Public Library/Facebook)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crandall Public Library is set to expand its open browsing hours this week while maintaining COVID-19 safety.

Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m., patrons will be able to access parts of both floors of the library for limited browsing, which will then be available Tuesday through Saturday every week.

In a Facebook post, library staff described the process of preparing more parts of the two-story library to have people browsing books and other materials again.

That work has included exchanging DVD cases with new, more compact cases; rebuilding bookcases for easier browsing; and consolidating audiobook materials to all be in the same part of the library.

Browsing will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

The new browsing hours come with a maximum capacity of 50, and open doors only at the Glen Street entrance.

Computer use will be open in 30-minute sessions, including printing. That includes computers in the teen center.

Services still not yet available include public restrooms, meeting and study rooms, lending laptops, children’s section computers and the Folklife Center and Gallery.

Previous walk-in hours only allowed patrons into the library’s new releases room on Glen Street, with content from throughout the library consolidated there and library staff able to retrieve items from elsewhere in the building.

Curbside pickup remains availible by appointment on Tuesdays and Fridays.

