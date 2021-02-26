Crandall Park to host first-ever disc golf tournament in June

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once upon a time, Glens Falls benefactor Henry Crandall hoped to bring a golf course to his then-newly-founded Crandall Park. Today, a slightly different sport honors those ambitions that never came to pass.

This week, plans for two professional disc golf tournaments were approved by the city to come to Crandall Park in June. Proposed by the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the tournaments would encapsulate the weekend of June 12-13, sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, with around 80 participants.

The weekend will begin with a “Learn to Play” event at noon on June 12, where families and groups of 4 to 5 can learn from experienced players. The course would use an 18-hole disc golf course that was built last year in the park.

There will be a registration fee for the competition, depending on skill level and division. Pre-registration is planned to be made available through Stewart’s Shops.