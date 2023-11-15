BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of kidnapping a 9-year-old girl in Moreau Lake State Park will be arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Nov. 17 at 10:30 a.m., according to the Saratoga County Court Clerk’s office.

Craig Ross Jr. was initially charged with kidnapping in Milton Town Court after police located the 9-year-old girl alive in a trailer. A sprawling search, that included an Amber Alert, took place for nearly two days as multiple law enforcement agencies searched the surrounding area.

Ross Jr. was identified by police after they analyzed a ransom note left in the mailbox of the girl’s home, demanding money for her return. He is currently being held in Saratoga County Jail.