Crafting proper winter skin care with local experts

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cold temperatures and low humidity levels can be harsh on the skin due to the dry air drawing away moisture.

NEWS10’s Ben Ryan sat with local experts at W.E.T. Beauty Lounge in Schenectady to learn tips on crafting a proper skin care routine.

Tamie Fowler, licensed esthetician and owner of the lounge said during the winter its best to choose skin care products that contain soothing and calming ingredients such as aloe vera and tea tree extracts.

Skin can become traumatized when walking from the cold air outside into warm buildings so its important to moisturize and cleanse the face, she added.

