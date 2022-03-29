COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A father named Daniel R. Tetreault who lived in Colonie was announced missing in Early March. Colonie Police has now announced that Tetreault was found safe in South Carolina.

On March 2, Colonie Police announced that Tetreault went missing after he didn’t pick up his son from school. At the time the family was scared for his safety as not picking up his son was not like him.

On March 27, Tetreault was found safe in Berkeley County, South Carolina. No other information was released on the finding of Tetreault.