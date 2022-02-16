COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Colonie Police Department, a man was hospitalized after a crash in Colonie. The driver reportedly crashed into multiple telephone poles, street signs, and guy wires at a high rate of speed and flipped the car on its side.

On February 16 at around 12:08 a.m., the Colonie Police Department received multiple calls about a car crash on Lansing Road North. When police arrived they found a 2021 Dodge Charger on its side in the parking lot of 2191 Central Avenue and the driver semi-conscious.

Stanford Heights Fire Department responded and cut the driver out of the vehicle and Colonie EMS transported him to Albany Med with internal injuries, where he remains in intensive care.

Police say the vehicle was headed eastbound at a high rate of speed when it veered across the center median, the westbound lanes of travel, and into a telephone pole. The car continued on the sidewalk, through several street signs, and into three more telephone poles before becoming entangled in guy wires and coming to rest in the parking lot.

The power is currently out for some residents in the area. A second car ran into debris in the road, was disabled, and had to be towed from the scene.

Central Avenue was closed in both directions from Berwyn Street to Lishakill Road from about 12:15 a.m. until 3:15 a.m. when the closure was reduced to only one westbound lane in the area of the crash. That lane is still currently closed as National Grid crews replace poles and get power restored.

The Colonie Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Impairment may be a second factor in the crash along with speed and charges are pending.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the Traffic Division at 518 782-2620. Press inquiries can be directed to Lt. Robert Donnelly at 518 782-2611.