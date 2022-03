COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department is looking to identify the individual pictured below in regards to a robbery investigation. The robbery took place at 607 Broadway in Watervliet on March 10.

607 Broadway robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6’5″, 280 lbs. Call 518-783-2744 Ext. 8406. Case #22016233.