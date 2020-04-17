Cozy up with baby animals at Hancock Shaker Village on Facebook live

HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10)- Hancock Shaker Village is offering kids (and adults) the chance to meet its baby animals through Facebook live. Farmer Billy and other farmhands will introduce the babies and show viewers how they are cared for.

Virtual Farm Friends will also feature the animals nursing, playing and perhaps getting into some shenanigans. The 10-15 minute feed will take place every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The working farm is also creatively looking for ways to get revenue during the coronavirus shutdown. Baby animal Zoom meetings will allow small to large groups the capability to see the farm in action.

Available Zoom programs

15 minutes with baby animals for up to six people: View a choice of animals on the farm – goats, lambs, or calves. Views will be from the barn or outside depending on the weather. Beginning April 21 on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., $50 donation.

15-minute corporate meeting for up to 20 people: Meet baby goats, lambs, calves and/or learn about the farm and the famous Round Stone Barn the Shakers built. Beginning April 21 on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., $150 donation.

20-minute VIP tour for unlimited guests: Private tour of the baby animals with Farmer Billy Mangiardi and Director Jennifer Trainer Thompson. Beginning April 24 on Fridays at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., $300 donation. Custom time slots may be available.

To sign up for one of these programs, visit the Hancock Shaker Village website.

