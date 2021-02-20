Coxsackie water tower taken down

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A water tank in Coxsackie has been taken down following years of safety concerns. The tower was dropped at around 10 a.m. on Saturday February 20.

Mayor Mark Evans released a statement on February 14 warning people not to go near the tower following reports people wanted to or were attempting to climb the tank.

The tower was described as “extremely dangerous” and pieces had reportedly fallen off the structure over the last few years.

Members of the public were allowed to stand along Mansion Street and watch the demolition. Social distancing and mask rules were in place.