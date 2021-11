COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Village of Coxsackie released an Emergency Alert System message on Facebook.

On Friday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Wastewater Department will be performing a village-wide smoke test on the sewer lines.

The Village of Coxsackie says during this time you may encounter smoke coming from catch basins and manhole covers, as well as reduced visibility.