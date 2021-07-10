Coxsackie officials and homeowners continue to clean up debris

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials and residents are still cleaning up debris after being hit hard with wind and rain the last few days.

Local tree service crews were hard at work on Saturday cleaning up the mess after massive rain wiped out parts of Coxsackie. “Yesterday in the evening, we were able to get all roads open and all utility service and electoral service has been stored not to every single house — but all the main lines have been restored,” said Coxsackie Village Mayor Mark Evans.

Thousands of residents lost power after Wednesday’s storm. Most have already got their power back. “I didn’t get power back until 17 hours later,” said Coxsackie resident Patricia Knapek.

There are some uprooted trees at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, causing damage to some gravestones. “The damage there is pretty extensive, those trees are really huge,” said Mayor Evans.

Friday’s heavy rain caused more mess and headaches for homeowners, dozens had their basements flooded. The rain caused roads to buckle. “I didn’t have flooding, although I didn’t go down to my subbasement to check it out. We have had a lot of rain,” said Patricia.

There was even a small landslide on South River Street. “On top of everything last night, I got a call from our fire chief that there was a small landslide. Luckily, it looked about a 20 square foot area of dirt that had slid down the hill. We had our police department monitor it during the night and it seems stable for right now,” said Mayor Evans.

Mayor Evans says slowly but surely, the town will be all cleaned up. Crews have been working around the clock. Many neighbors have stepped in to help. “The neighbors came out to help neighbors and cut trees and cut limbs, remove brush and things and it really was a heartening to see. We have a great community here and great support,” said Mayor Evans.