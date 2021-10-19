COVID vaccines available at Schenectady High School on Tuesday, October 19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – COVID vaccines are available at Schenectady High School on Tuesday, October 19 for people aged 12 and older. The Schenectady City School District requires that 2021 Winter and Spring student-athletes be fully vaccinated by November 14 in order to participate.

The vaccine is free and a parent or guardian consent is required by filling out the consent form, accompanying the minor to the appointment, or being available by phone at the time of the appointment.

You can go to the Schenectady County website to sign up.

The vaccine being distributed is produced by Pfizer. Arrive no more than 10 minutes early for your appointment.

Medical staff will monitor individuals after they receive a vaccine.

The second dose will be scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, on-site as you receive the first.