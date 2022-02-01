COVID vaccinations: Third doses up in Capital Region since Dec. 29

by: Sarah Darmanjian

FILE – Pharmacist Kenni Clark prepares a booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at City of Lawrence’s “The Center,” which serves seniors, families and the community, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass. U.S. regulators, on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, are shortening the time that people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six. The Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Between 62-72% of Capital Region residents eligible to get a third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine have gotten one as of Jan. 31, according to the Department of Health (DOH). This is up from between 49-59% a month prior on Dec. 29.

The numbers are based on the total population eligible to get a third dose or booster in each of the 11 counties. Warren (59%), Saratoga (58%), and Albany (55%) had the highest percentage of eligible people who got an extra shot in Dec. Saratoga (72%) and Warren (70%) kept the top two spots, but Schenectady (69%) moved into number three.

Columbia (62%), Fulton (50%), and Montgomery (64%) remain the counties with the lowest percentages of eligible population who have received an extra dose. However, all three have shown an increase of more than 10 % since Dec. 29. In December their percentages were Montgomery (49%), Columbia (50%, and Fulton (50%).

Shown below is the population eligible to get a additional dose/booster, and the percentage of eligible population that has gotten them in December and January for each Capital Region county.

CountyEligible population% Who received additional
dose/booster (number) Dec. 29		% Who received additional
dose/booster (number) Jan. 31
Albany182,20455% (99,704)68% (123,441)
Columbia33,32350% (16,782)62% (20,779)
Fulton21,63250% (10,762)64% (13,819)
Greene23,36453% (12,389)65% (15,157)
Montgomery25,06249% (12,290)64% (16,039)
Rensselaer86,81353% (45,868)67% (58,000)
Saratoga138,46758% (80,557)72% (99,768)
Schenectady94,89154% (51,592)69% (65,302)
Schoharie14,43851% (7,402)65% (9,406)
Warren39,71859% (23,401)70% (27,896)
Washington31,11153% (16,442)66% (20,548)
Source: DOH

Nearly 72% (14,380,208) of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated against COVID and 80.1% (16,187,597) have received at least one dose, according to the DOH vaccine tracker. Kids ages 5-11 have been the last age group approved to get vaccinated, 36.6% have gotten at least one shot and 27.7% are fully vaccinated, based on DOH demographic data.

After peaking on Jan. 7, the number of COVID cases statewide has decreased by 90%, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. The number of hospitalizations has been on a steady decline since peaking after the holidays on Jan. 11 with 12,671 hospitalizations. On Jan. 30 there were 7,191, according to the DOH.

With omicron has come an increase in the number of breakthrough cases nationwide. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said anyone over the age of 12 can get a booster shot if its been more than five months since they’ve completed their initial vaccination series.

