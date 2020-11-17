COVID quarantine requirement warning road signs go up in Vermont

News
Posted: / Updated:
Vermont quarantine requirement sign

Transportation crews in Vermont have started installing signs reminding people of the quarantine requirements in the state.

VERMONT (NEWS10) — The Vermont Transportation Department has begun putting up signs along highly trafficked roadways alerting drivers to the COVID quarantine requirements in the state. Five signs will be put up before Wednesday morning, and the rest will be installed before the end of the weekend.

First five locations:

  • I-89 White River Junction
  • I-91 Guilford
  • RT 4 Fair Haven
  • RT 119 Brattleboro
  • RT 10A Norwich

Due to rising COVID case counts across the Northeast, effective November 10, the state of Vermont suspended its leisure travel map and implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to Vermont.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report