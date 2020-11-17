COVID quarantine requirement warning road signs go up in Vermont

Transportation crews in Vermont have started installing signs reminding people of the quarantine requirements in the state.

VERMONT (NEWS10) — The Vermont Transportation Department has begun putting up signs along highly trafficked roadways alerting drivers to the COVID quarantine requirements in the state. Five signs will be put up before Wednesday morning, and the rest will be installed before the end of the weekend.

First five locations:

I-89 White River Junction

I-91 Guilford

RT 4 Fair Haven

RT 119 Brattleboro

RT 10A Norwich

Due to rising COVID case counts across the Northeast, effective November 10, the state of Vermont suspended its leisure travel map and implemented a mandatory quarantine for anyone returning or traveling to Vermont.