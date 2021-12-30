COVID outbreak at Killington Mountain Resort

Killington, Vt. (WFFF) — Eighty-six positive COVID cases linked to the Killington Mountain Resort has been reported by the Vermont Department of Health. All of the positive cases are among employees of the resort with 22 individual test results pending.

The Department of Health has set up special testing opportunities for members in the Killington community and are working to provide more testing for resort staff.

There will be two public testing clinics in Killington on Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the old fire station at the corner of Killington Access Road and Dean Hill Road.

