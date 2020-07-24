COVID-noncompliant businesses under close eye of new Warren County enforcement push

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Lake George business that opened over the weekend in violation of state guidelines was one of the subjects of a new effort announced Friday by Warren County to better enforce state COVID-19 health standards among businesses.

The county moved on Friday to suspend the certification of occupancy for a business they say reopened last week after having been told multiple times that they must remain closed under state reopening guidance.

Now the county is outlining a series of methods to pursue legal action against businesses that repeatedly violate state coronavirus guidance in how they operate, including opening before they are allowed to.

“Warren County has worked with businesses to make sure they understand the rules to play by during this difficult time, and we thank the vast majority who have made sacrifices in order to protect public health. Unfortunately, we have found that some want to put their own self-interests above those of the general public,” said Frank Thomas, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a release. “We have done extensive research as to our options, and will pursue any and all of them as needed.”

The steps outlined by Warren County include suspension and revocation of occupancy certificates; seeking an order of injunction from State Supreme Court; pursuit of criminal charges against business owners when appropriate, including in cases of ignoring a court order; and requests from County Administrator Ryan Moore to revoke or suspend the licenses of businesses that fail to cooperate.

Funa’rama Fun Park in the village of Lake George was told to close on Saturday after being found to be open for several hours. On Wednesday, the village of Lake George said they were working with Warren County to ticket the arcade and amusement business.

Warren County said Friday that issues in the village were a main driver of the move. Communications Officer Don Lehman said in a phone call that a restaurant in the area was another repeat offender.

