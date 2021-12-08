COVID in the Capital Region: Significant month to month rise in cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Whether it’s because Capital Region residents are spending more time inside, more time out holiday shopping, or getting together with family and friends, there have been more cases reported between November 1 and December 7 than the previous month. On average it’s two times more for 11 counties.

Warren County has been warning residents to expect to be be exposed to COVID in public places and it appears its warnings have been justified. Between October 1-November 1 they reported 808 new cases. From November 1-December 7 they reported three times that number, 2,390. The highest jump in cases out of all the Capital Region counties.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday Warren County told residents they should take a rapid test before gatherings and has been encouraging residents to get vaccinated or a booster shot for months. To help North Country residents get protected against COVID, the vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall reopened last week.

Numbers in Columbia, Saratoga, Schoharie, and Washington Counties have all little more than doubled. Columbia County is on the higher end at 2.7 times as many cases reported from November-December than October-November.

Fulton, Greene, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties are between 1.4 to 1.7 times higher. The chart below shows the number of new cases reported for each county between October 1-November 1 and November 1-December 7.

New COVID cases reported

County October 1-November 1 November 1-December 7 Albany 2,520 3,994 Columbia 358 966 Fulton 1,046 1,492 Greene 434 755 Montgomery 927 1,279 Rensselaer 1,751 3,274 Saratoga 2,073 5,024 Schenectady 1,699 2,518 Schoharie 237 522 Warren 992 2,098 Washington 808 2,390 Source: NEWS10’s Tracking COVID cases by county

In anticipation of an increase in COVID cases, the state fell back on its Surge and Flex plan. Some area hospitals have temporarily halted elective procedures to deal with the influx of COVID-positive patients needing treatment.