COVID in the Capital Region: Significant month to month rise in cases

by: Sarah Darmanijan

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Whether it’s because Capital Region residents are spending more time inside, more time out holiday shopping, or getting together with family and friends, there have been more cases reported between November 1 and December 7 than the previous month. On average it’s two times more for 11 counties.

Warren County has been warning residents to expect to be be exposed to COVID in public places and it appears its warnings have been justified. Between October 1-November 1 they reported 808 new cases. From November 1-December 7 they reported three times that number, 2,390. The highest jump in cases out of all the Capital Region counties.

Before the Thanksgiving holiday Warren County told residents they should take a rapid test before gatherings and has been encouraging residents to get vaccinated or a booster shot for months. To help North Country residents get protected against COVID, the vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall reopened last week.

Numbers in Columbia, Saratoga, Schoharie, and Washington Counties have all little more than doubled. Columbia County is on the higher end at 2.7 times as many cases reported from November-December than October-November.

Fulton, Greene, Rensselaer, and Schenectady Counties are between 1.4 to 1.7 times higher. The chart below shows the number of new cases reported for each county between October 1-November 1 and November 1-December 7.

New COVID cases reported

CountyOctober 1-November 1November 1-December 7
Albany2,5203,994
Columbia358966
Fulton1,0461,492
Greene434755
Montgomery9271,279
Rensselaer1,7513,274
Saratoga2,0735,024
Schenectady1,6992,518
Schoharie237522
Warren9922,098
Washington8082,390
Source: NEWS10’s Tracking COVID cases by county

In anticipation of an increase in COVID cases, the state fell back on its Surge and Flex plan. Some area hospitals have temporarily halted elective procedures to deal with the influx of COVID-positive patients needing treatment.

