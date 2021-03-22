WATCH: Texan stabs fast-food worker who said to wear a mask

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (CW39) — The League City Police Department is looking for the person who rushed and stabbed a Jack-in-the-Box store manager. Police say it started when the manager asked the attacker to wear a face mask upon entering the restaurant.

When the man on camera refused to cooperate with a store policy, he confronted employees and attacked with what appeared to be a pocket knife.

The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso. Employees defended the victim and the suspect fled the scene. Officers searched the area with a K9 unit but could not find a suspect. Investigators say they recovered several pieces of evidence discarded by as the man fled the area on a bicycle.

Investigators released the store’s surveillance camera hoping that someone who recognizes the attacker will come forward.

The store manager was sent to the hospital and has now recovered from his injuries.