Troy CSD: Five COVID cases in various buildings

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy City School District was notified of several positive cases of COVID-19 in the district, according to their website. Here are the cases mentioned:

Fully remote Troy High School student – has not been in the building or on campus.

Staff member from School 16 – last in the building on Wednesday, November 25.

Staff member who works in both School 16 and School 2 – last in School 16 on Wednesday, November 25; last in School 2 on Tuesday, November 24.

Staff member from School 12 – last in the building on Wednesday, November 25.

Due to privacy laws, the district cannot release any identifiable information about the individual or affected students.

The District is working closely with the Rensselaer County Department of Health (DOH) to conduct thorough contact tracing. If you are not contacted by a representative of the District or Department of Health, there is no further action needed on your part.

Please be reminded that we must all work together to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Families and community members can assist our efforts by promoting healthy behaviors and following these practices: