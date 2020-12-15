Three new COVID cases in Shenendehowa CSD

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Shenendehowa Central School District was informed by the Saratoga County Public Health Department that three individuals tested positive for COVID-19. Here are the new cases based on building:

Karigon Elementary – An individual whose last day on site was Dec. 4

High School East – An individual whose last day on site was Sept. 28

High School West – An individual whose last day on site was Dec. 7

Like with all confirmed cases, Saratoga County Public Health Department in collaboration with the school district investigates and identifies through contact tracing protocols any student or staff who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive individual.

Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with this individual will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.