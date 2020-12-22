Three new COVID cases in Albany CSD

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany has been notified of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. Here is a breakdown of the three cases:

One case involves a member of the Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School community. This individual was last in the building Dec. 11 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has advised that there is no need for contact tracing with this case.

A second case involves a member of the Thomas O’Brien Academy of Science and Technology (TOAST) community. This individual, associated with a third-grade classroom, was last in the building Monday and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified 18 additional contacts with this case. These individuals also are quarantined at home.

The third case involves a member of the William S. Hackett Middle School community. This individual was last in the building Dec. 11 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has advised that there is no need for contact tracing with this case.

All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at each building; the health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for any of the buildings at this time.

Health and safety procedures at all district buildings include cleaning and sanitizing nightly. The District will continue with these procedures, and also continue to follow all required COVID-19 precautions (pre-arrival symptom screening and temperature screening for students and staff, wearing masks, hand hygiene, social distancing of 6 feet or more, and other precautions).