SUNY Schenectady to begin spring semester a week later than planned

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – SUNY Schenectady students, faculty, and staff will begin Spring Semester 2021 one week later than originally scheduled. The first day of classes will now be Monday, Jan. 25.

As mandated by SUNY, all instruction will remain virtual until February 1 and SUNY Schenectady will forgo spring break and “other spring holiday periods” during the semester to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

After the initial period of remote instruction, as part of a system-wide plan announced by SUNY that was developed in collaboration with public health experts within the university system including campus, faculty, student and union leadership, SUNY Schenectady will move forward with limited face-to-face instruction in a number of courses just as in the fall.

All other health and safety protocols will remain in place including limited campus entry and exit points and specific procedures for cleaning and sanitizing all areas of campus.

The delayed start to the semester will also impact the last day of classes, now scheduled for Friday, May 7 with final exams set to take place from Monday, May 10 through Saturday, May 15.

Pooled surveillance testing will continue to be required every other week for all students taking face-to-face classes. Student support services will also still be available through SUNY Schenectady including its laptop loan program, the Food Pantry, Student Success Coaching and virtual research help with Librarians. Students can find more information at www.sunysccc.edu/Return-to-Campus.