SU, Cornell University: Vaccinated students, staff no longer need COVID-19 testing or masks

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Tuesday at Cornell University and Syracuse University, any faculty, staff and students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or should have filed a medical or religious exemption.

Fully vaccinated students, faculty and staff are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors while on campus. SU and Cornell say fully-vaccinated staff no longer need tests. SU is also ditching the testing requirement for vaccinated students.

Unvaccinated students, at those schools, still need to follow scheduled testing.

If visiting other college campuses in the area, it’s best to call ahead to see what COVID-19 policies are in place.