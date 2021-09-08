Positive COVID case found in Albany CSD

COVID in schools
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany City School District has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case.

The person who tested positive is usually associated with Albany High School; however, the last time they were in a building was on Tuesday at Hackett Middle School.

The person is quarantining at home, and the Albany County Health Department has identified no additional contacts with the case.

The district said nightly cleaning and sanitizing will continue as well as following other COVID-19 safety procedures.

Head to the district’s website for more information.

