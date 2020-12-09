North Colonie CSD to remain remote through Dec. 17

NORTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Superintendent Corr shared with families that due to a “significant” number of transportation staff being placed under quarantine, the district is unable to transport all students in K-12. Because of this, they will move to remote learning through Thursday, Dec. 17.

With the limited number of drivers who are able to work, Corr said the priority shifted to transporting special education students in the full-day self-contained programs, which will resume on Thursday, Dec. 10. Transportation schedules for students in these programs will not change.

“We do not have a COVID outbreak in the district and this is not considered a district closure. I want to remind families that our school buildings remain a safe place,” said Corr. “This is a unique situation. A significant number of our transportation staff members have been placed under quarantine and, as a result, we are simply unable to transport all students in K-12.”

Additionally, by law, the Superintendent said they will also need to transport the students who live in the district and attend private and parochial schools. There will be no transportation on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for these students, but transportation will resume on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The district will continue to monitor staffing ratios and update families on Monday, Dec. 14 as to schooling plans for Dec. 18-23.

During the time of remote learning, there will be no CYC programs at any of the school buildings.

Even with the limited number of drivers, meal delivery will be provided to those in need. Additional information will be shared on that on, Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Families of special education students will receive a follow up communication from Pupil Services Administrators. Each building principal will email additional information with more information specific to the individual buildings.