North Colonie CSD moves remote after six new COVID cases reported

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Colonie Central School District has confirmed that six individuals in the school community have tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all K-12 students will be remote on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The following cases have been confirmed:

An individual associated with the grades 7-8 remote learning program who has not been in any of our school buildings at all this year

An individual associated with the Boght Hills 4-6 intermediate program at the junior high school. This individual was last in the building on Friday, Dec. 4. As a result of this case, the school will extend the Boght Hills grade 6 remote school through Friday, Dec. 18. Boght Hills grade 6 students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 21.

Four individuals associated with the high school community who were last in the building on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The North Colonie CSD says they have been in contact with the Albany County Department of Health and identified each individual’s close contacts in the school community. Anyone who has been in close contact with any of these individuals has been directly contacted by a school administrator to discuss quarantine procedures and other health-related instructions.

A call from the New York State Department of Health contact tracers will follow.