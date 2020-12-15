New COVID cases move some Albany CSD students to remote learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified of three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. As a result of the two cases on faculty and staff at Hackett and North Albany, all in-person general education sixth-grade students will shift to a virtual instructional model, effective immediately.

The in-person option will remain available for the self-contained special education students at both schools. Hackett and North Albany will reinstate the in-person instructional option for sixth grade on Monday, Jan. 4 following the holiday break.

Here is the break down of new cases:

One case involves a member of the Pine Hills Elementary School community. This individual, associated with a fourth-grade classroom, was last in the building Dec. 4 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 10 additional contacts; these individuals also are quarantined at home.

A second case involves a member of the North Albany Middle School community. This individual, associated with a sixth-grade classroom, was last in the building Dec. 9 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified 15 additional contacts; these individuals also are quarantined at home.

The third case involves a member of the William S. Hackett Middle School community. This individual, associated with a sixth-grade classroom, was last in the building Dec. 9 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified 18 additional contacts; these individuals also are quarantined at home.

All potentially impacted individuals have been contacted at each building; the health department has indicated that there are no other steps necessary for either building at this time.