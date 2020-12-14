New COVID cases in Albany CSD forced middle school to go remote

by: Chelsea Siegal

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. As a result of the impact on faculty and staff, all Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in-person general education sixth-grade students will shift to a virtual instructional model, effective immediately.

The in-person option will remain available for Myers’ self-contained special education students. Myers will reinstate the in-person instructional option for all sixth-graders on Monday, Jan. 4 following the holiday break. 

Here is a breakdown of the cases:

  • One case involves an individual, associated with a sixth-grade classroom in the Myers School, was last in the building Dec. 11 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 67 additional contacts; these individuals also are quarantined at home.
  • The second case involves an individual associated with district offices at Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center. This individual was last in the building Dec. 4 and is now quarantined at home.  The health department has identified no additional contacts. 
  • A third case involves an individual at Albany High School’s Abrookin Career and Technical Center. This individual was last in the building Dec. 7 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts. 
  • An individual at William S. Hackett Middle School has tested positive. This individual was last in the building Dec. 8 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified three additional contacts associated with this case. 
  • An individual at Montessori Magnet School has tested positive. This individual was last in the building Dec. 3 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts. 

