New COVID cases in Albany CSD forced middle school to go remote

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. As a result of the impact on faculty and staff, all Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in-person general education sixth-grade students will shift to a virtual instructional model, effective immediately.
The in-person option will remain available for Myers’ self-contained special education students. Myers will reinstate the in-person instructional option for all sixth-graders on Monday, Jan. 4 following the holiday break.
Here is a breakdown of the cases:
- One case involves an individual, associated with a sixth-grade classroom in the Myers School, was last in the building Dec. 11 and is now quarantined at home. The Albany County Health Department has identified 67 additional contacts; these individuals also are quarantined at home.
- The second case involves an individual associated with district offices at Harriet Gibbons Student Services Center. This individual was last in the building Dec. 4 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts.
- A third case involves an individual at Albany High School’s Abrookin Career and Technical Center. This individual was last in the building Dec. 7 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts.
- An individual at William S. Hackett Middle School has tested positive. This individual was last in the building Dec. 8 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified three additional contacts associated with this case.
- An individual at Montessori Magnet School has tested positive. This individual was last in the building Dec. 3 and is now quarantined at home. The health department has identified no additional contacts.
