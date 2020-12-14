New COVID cases in Albany CSD forced middle school to go remote

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City School District of Albany was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. As a result of the impact on faculty and staff, all Stephen and Harriet Myers Middle School in-person general education sixth-grade students will shift to a virtual instructional model, effective immediately.

The in-person option will remain available for Myers’ self-contained special education students. Myers will reinstate the in-person instructional option for all sixth-graders on Monday, Jan. 4 following the holiday break.

Here is a breakdown of the cases: