New COVID case at Hudson Falls Middle School

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The district learned that a member of the Hudson Falls Middle School community tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the affected person was identified, other contacts were evaluated by our nursing staff and sent off-campus out of an abundance of caution.
All students will be dismissed at the regular time. There will be no pause on in-person hybrid learning due to the holiday recess.
The District is currently working with Washington County Public Health to identify this individual’s contacts. However, Washington County Public Health has been experiencing delays in contact tracing. Washington County will reach out to all contacts and advise on the need to quarantine and to arrange to test those exposed.
