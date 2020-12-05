More COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shenendehowa CSD

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa Central School District said the Saratoga County Health Department has identified positive coronavirus cases within the district.

The identified cases were associated with the following schools:

Arongen Elementary School, last day on-site was 11/19/2020

Karigon Elementary School, last day on-site was 11/30/2020

High School East, last day on-site was 11/20/2020

High School East, last day on-site was 12/01/2020

The district and health department are working together to conduct contact tracing.

Out of an abundance of caution, students and staff who had prolonged, direct contact with the positive cases will be quarantined by the Saratoga County Public Health Department.