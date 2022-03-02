ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently said wearing a mask is not necessary for the general population in areas where COVID-19 infection rates are classified as low or medium. Governor Hochul also announced the lifting of the statewide mask mandate in public spaces, and in the state’s public school system.

As a result, the College of Saint Rose looked at its COVID-19 rates on campus, which have remained low according to the college, and made the decision Wednesday to lift their mask mandate starting March 7. When students and faculty begin classes after mid-winter break, masks will no longer be required in classes, events, or meetings.

Wearing a mask will still be a required part of the quarantine process if you become infected or are exposed to COVID-19. If employees or students have a medical condition that would require those around them to be masked, they should contact either Human Resources or the Office of Services for Students with Disabilities.

College President Marcia White said, “Over the last two years, our Saint Rose community has shown incredible care for the dear neighbor and each other through COVID-19 transmission prevention measures, including wearing masks. We know this relaxing of mask requirements may be difficult for some members of our community as we have been living with masks for the last couple of years. As is the Saint Rose way, please be kind to each other and yourself as we undergo this significant transition.”

College officials would like to remind their students that vaccination is still an important measure of protection against COVID-19. The college’s booster requirement remains in effect at this time.