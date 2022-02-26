SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the mid-winter break for area schools coming to an end in the next few days, thirty-one Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) school superintendents urged Governor Kathy Hochul and Dr. Mary T. Bassett to implement CDC recommendations in their schools. In counties identified by the CDC at low or moderate levels of risk, the new recommendations would support the removal of masking mandates for both school facilities and school busses.
In a letter sent to the Governor’s office Saturday, the school officials also urgently requested guidance for school districts, parents, and staff about the factors that would trigger the reintroduction of masks. They also seek guidance on changes to other mitigation layers including social distancing and quarantine rules.
School officials in the WSWHE region were joined Saturday by local superintendents in the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery region as well. Superintendents urged the state to provide updated guidance before students return from break on February 28.
Superintendents joining the call included:
WSWHE BOCES region
- Michael Healey, Argyle CSD
- Michael Markwica, Johnsburg CSD
- Kenneth Slentz, Ballston Spa CSD
- Douglas Huntley, Interim, Lake George CSD
- Michael Graney, Bolton CSD
- Bruce Potter, Mechanicville City SD
- Dr. Douglas Silvernell, Cambridge CSD
- Kyle McFarland, Minerva CSD
- Dr. Mark Stratton, Corinth CSD
- Christian Fisher, Newcomb CSD
- Justin Hoskins, Fort Ann CSD
- Michele French, North Warren CSD
- Mark Bessen, Interim, Fort Edward UFSD
- Kyle Gannon, Queensbury UFSD
- Dr. Brita Donovan, Galway CSD
- Mark Doody, Interim, Salem CSD
- Paul Jenkins, Glens Falls City SD
- Dr. Michael Patton, Saratoga Springs City SD
- Brian George, Glens Falls Common
- Dr. Ryan Sherman, Schuylerville CSD
- Thomas McGurl, Granville CSD
- Kristine Orr, South Glens Falls CSD
- Mark Fish, Greenwich CSD
- Patricia Morris, Stillwater CSD
- Beecher Baker, Hadley Luzerne CSD
- Amy Langworthy, Warrensburg CSD
- Andrew Cook, Hartford CSD
- Patrick Pomerville, Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD
- Daniel Ward, Hudson Falls CSD
- Patrick Dee, Whitehall CSD
- David Snide, Indian Lake CSD
HFM BOCES region
- Richard Ruberti, Greater Amsterdam
- Stephen Tomlinson, Broadalbin-Perth
- Dr. Nick Fitzgerald, Canajoharie
- Michelle Ellis, Edinburg Common
- Thomas Ciaccio, Fonda-Fultonville
- Jeffery Ziegler, Fort Plain
- David Halloran, Gloversville Enlarged
- Dr. William Crankshaw, Greater Johnstown
- Heather Philo, Lake Pleasant
- Christopher Harper, Mayfield
- Dr. Leslie Ford, Northville
- Richard Rose, Piseco
- Adam Heroth, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville
- Thomas Sincavage, Wells
- Nicole Dettenrieder, Wheelerville
In an early February Coronavirus briefing, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would let her mask or vax requirement lapse for businesses, but said the mask mandate for schools in New York State would be re-evaluated in “early March“. That was not considered enough guidance by North Country School Districts, who penned a similar letter at that time calling for a clearer roadmap to unmasking kids in schools.
Since that letter, little guidance has been offered by the Governor. The newest letter calls for an immediate response, and will likely hit public health officials’ mailboxes in the coming days.