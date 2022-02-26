SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the mid-winter break for area schools coming to an end in the next few days, thirty-one Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) school superintendents urged Governor Kathy Hochul and Dr. Mary T. Bassett to implement CDC recommendations in their schools. In counties identified by the CDC at low or moderate levels of risk, the new recommendations would support the removal of masking mandates for both school facilities and school busses.

In a letter sent to the Governor’s office Saturday, the school officials also urgently requested guidance for school districts, parents, and staff about the factors that would trigger the reintroduction of masks. They also seek guidance on changes to other mitigation layers including social distancing and quarantine rules.

School officials in the WSWHE region were joined Saturday by local superintendents in the Hamilton-Fulton-Montgomery region as well. Superintendents urged the state to provide updated guidance before students return from break on February 28.

Superintendents joining the call included:

WSWHE BOCES region

Michael Healey, Argyle CSD

Michael Markwica, Johnsburg CSD

Kenneth Slentz, Ballston Spa CSD

Douglas Huntley, Interim, Lake George CSD

Michael Graney, Bolton CSD

Bruce Potter, Mechanicville City SD

Dr. Douglas Silvernell, Cambridge CSD

Kyle McFarland, Minerva CSD

Dr. Mark Stratton, Corinth CSD

Christian Fisher, Newcomb CSD

Justin Hoskins, Fort Ann CSD

Michele French, North Warren CSD

Mark Bessen, Interim, Fort Edward UFSD

Kyle Gannon, Queensbury UFSD

Dr. Brita Donovan, Galway CSD

Mark Doody, Interim, Salem CSD

Paul Jenkins, Glens Falls City SD

Dr. Michael Patton, Saratoga Springs City SD

Brian George, Glens Falls Common

Dr. Ryan Sherman, Schuylerville CSD

Thomas McGurl, Granville CSD

Kristine Orr, South Glens Falls CSD

Mark Fish, Greenwich CSD

Patricia Morris, Stillwater CSD

Beecher Baker, Hadley Luzerne CSD

Amy Langworthy, Warrensburg CSD

Andrew Cook, Hartford CSD

Patrick Pomerville, Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD

Daniel Ward, Hudson Falls CSD

Patrick Dee, Whitehall CSD

David Snide, Indian Lake CSD

HFM BOCES region

Richard Ruberti, Greater Amsterdam

Stephen Tomlinson, Broadalbin-Perth

Dr. Nick Fitzgerald, Canajoharie

Michelle Ellis, Edinburg Common

Thomas Ciaccio, Fonda-Fultonville

Jeffery Ziegler, Fort Plain

David Halloran, Gloversville Enlarged

Dr. William Crankshaw, Greater Johnstown

Heather Philo, Lake Pleasant

Christopher Harper, Mayfield

Dr. Leslie Ford, Northville

Richard Rose, Piseco

Adam Heroth, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville

Thomas Sincavage, Wells

Nicole Dettenrieder, Wheelerville

In an early February Coronavirus briefing, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she would let her mask or vax requirement lapse for businesses, but said the mask mandate for schools in New York State would be re-evaluated in “early March“. That was not considered enough guidance by North Country School Districts, who penned a similar letter at that time calling for a clearer roadmap to unmasking kids in schools.

Since that letter, little guidance has been offered by the Governor. The newest letter calls for an immediate response, and will likely hit public health officials’ mailboxes in the coming days.