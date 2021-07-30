Largest NY teachers union supports effort to vaccinate educators

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — By Labor Day, all 130,000 New York State employees must show proof they’re fully vaccinated. Anyone who’s not will need a weekly COVID-19 test.

State healthcare workers who interact with patients don’t have a choice, as they will be required to get the shot. Although the announcement does not directly impact school employees, districts are still encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

A representative of the state’s largest teachers union supports this effort. “That’s been the mantra since the spring,” says Peter Stuhlmiller of New York State United Teachers. “The unions have supported that as good practice, and it should continue.”

Not everyone is happy with Cuomo’s announcement. In a statement, state Sen. George Borello called the move a “brazen ultimatum,” and hopes the unions representing state workers will stand up against the requirement.