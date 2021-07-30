Largest NY teachers union supports effort to vaccinate educators

COVID in schools
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — By Labor Day, all 130,000 New York State employees must show proof they’re fully vaccinated. Anyone who’s not will need a weekly COVID-19 test.

State healthcare workers who interact with patients don’t have a choice, as they will be required to get the shot. Although the announcement does not directly impact school employees, districts are still encouraging everyone to get the vaccine.

A representative of the state’s largest teachers union supports this effort. “That’s been the mantra since the spring,” says Peter Stuhlmiller of New York State United Teachers. “The unions have supported that as good practice, and it should continue.”

Not everyone is happy with Cuomo’s announcement. In a statement, state Sen. George Borello called the move a “brazen ultimatum,” and hopes the unions representing state workers will stand up against the requirement.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire